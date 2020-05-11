Liquidity Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,793.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $596,916.00 and $22,793.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.68 or 0.02153378 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00090121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00174698 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00041162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.