Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 53.8% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $94,852.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.01838870 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002207 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,622.29 or 0.99950929 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 674,586,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, Braziliex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

