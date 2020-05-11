LiteDoge Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, LiteDoge has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. LiteDoge has a market cap of $130,450.88 and approximately $13.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

42-coin (42) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,711.60 or 3.56013728 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00020521 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

