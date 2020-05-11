LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LivePerson in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of LPSN opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 37.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in LivePerson by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $12,870,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $10,448,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 919.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 269,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 219,779 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

