Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market cap of $388,819.71 and approximately $147,154.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00289934 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00449928 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016497 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007385 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000410 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,312,977 coins and its circulating supply is 19,312,965 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

