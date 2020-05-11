Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 42,380 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 2.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $29,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after buying an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,064. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.20. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

