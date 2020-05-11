Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 318,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,019.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 199,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 181,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

MMP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 57,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.