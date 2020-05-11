Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,537,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,760,000. NortonLifeLock makes up about 2.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NLOK traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 596,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

