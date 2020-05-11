Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 235,295 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,295 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Suncor Energy worth $26,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.69.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 428,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,121. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

