Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,303,000. American Tower comprises approximately 1.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in American Tower by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after buying an additional 435,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.22. The stock had a trading volume of 157,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.67. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

