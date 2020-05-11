Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,560 shares during the period. GCI Liberty accounts for approximately 1.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.23% of GCI Liberty worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 over the last 90 days. 8.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,032. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 68.83%. Equities analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

