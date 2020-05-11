Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,815 shares during the period. Element Solutions accounts for about 2.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Element Solutions worth $24,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

In other news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,331. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

