Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 186,496 Shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 186,496 shares during the quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 2.75% of Star Group worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Star Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Star Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Star Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

SGU traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.74. 10,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Star Group LP has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $341.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $543.06 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Hammond bought 5,000 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $123,440. 20.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

