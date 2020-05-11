Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 873,170 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Loews worth $63,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Loews by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 73,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 0.77. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $341,162.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

