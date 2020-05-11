Loki (LOKI) Price Up 35.7% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $17.56 million and $170,502.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,715.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.02144996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.57 or 0.02668468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00476296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00680932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00068871 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024691 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00456532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,768,913 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

