Loom Network Hits Market Cap of $13.05 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Tidex, Coinbe and Bittrex. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $13.05 million and $32.36 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.02184873 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00174444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,093,853 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Binance, Coinbe, Upbit, Kucoin, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Hotbit, Bittrex, DEx.top, Poloniex, DDEX, LATOKEN, Tidex, DragonEX, Allbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

