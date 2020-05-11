Loopring Hits Market Capitalization of $32.81 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $32.81 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDAX, Ethfinex and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.02127107 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00175094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00041302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,052,356,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange, Upbit, OTCBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex, AirSwap, IDAX, Bittrex, Bitbns, YoBit, Tokenomy, IDEX, HitBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

