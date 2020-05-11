Loopring [NEO] Reaches Market Cap of $821,405.34 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $821,405.34 and $599.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.02157901 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00175243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00041222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

