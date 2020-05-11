Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of EQR opened at $64.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

