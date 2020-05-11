Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of OneMain worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in OneMain by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $22.46 on Monday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.