Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 15,241 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,558 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in EOG Resources by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 133,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, South State Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 6,669 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

EOG Resources stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

