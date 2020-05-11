Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 31,937 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,937 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of CDW worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average is $123.99. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

