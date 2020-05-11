Loungers’ (LGRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

LON LGRS remained flat at $GBX 90.50 ($1.19) during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,073 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63. Loungers has a 52 week low of GBX 75.01 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 272.60 ($3.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 million and a PE ratio of -24.29.

In other news, insider Robert Darwent purchased 3,000,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,700,102.60 ($3,551,831.89). Also, insider Alex Reilley acquired 40,000 shares of Loungers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £85,200 ($112,075.77).

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

