Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOVE. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Lovesac by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lovesac by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lovesac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lovesac by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $46.04.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

