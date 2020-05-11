Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Cut by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 156,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.