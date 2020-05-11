LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Up 60.2% in April

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 420,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,111. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In related news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,173.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $17,373,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

