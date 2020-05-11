Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Short Interest Update

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the April 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Luby’s stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. 138,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Luby’s has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Luby’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Luby’s by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Luby’s by 1,093.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 87,452 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Luby’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

