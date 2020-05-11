LUNA (LUNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.04 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, KuCoin, Bitrue and GDAC. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02166223 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00174728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Coinone, Bitrue, GDAC, GOPAX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

