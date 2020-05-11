LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LYFT from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LYFT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LYFT from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,981,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,230,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.72. LYFT has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LYFT by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,444,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,112 shares in the last quarter. Mayfield XIII Management UGP Ltd. a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,194,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 600.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 937,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

