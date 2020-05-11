M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,628.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 29.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.