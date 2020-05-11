Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) to Issue $1.80 Final Dividend

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) declared a final dividend on Monday, May 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.
MQG stock traded up A$6.35 ($4.50) on Monday, hitting A$111.54 ($79.11). 2,279,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,426. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of A$70.45 ($49.96) and a 12-month high of A$152.35 ($108.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$126.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65.
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.
