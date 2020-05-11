MacroGenics Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.11). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $20.34 on Monday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of $999.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.17.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 592,328 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 415,334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 306,865 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 260,627 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

