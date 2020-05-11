Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Announces Earnings Results

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Magellan Health stock traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGLN. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

