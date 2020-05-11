Magi (XMG) Price Hits $0.0181

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Magi has a total market cap of $183,640.04 and approximately $21.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Magi has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Magi coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

About Magi

Get Magi alerts:

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 10,163,525 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.