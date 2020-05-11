Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the April 15th total of 66,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Raymond Michael Neff purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 478,500 shares in the company, valued at $291,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Maiden stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 128,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Maiden has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.97 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

