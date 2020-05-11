Maincoin (MNC) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $484,917.99 and $7,411.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00044260 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.16 or 0.03739617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00056538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,369,171 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

