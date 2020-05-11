Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,350. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $809.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,183,000 after buying an additional 364,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,864,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 630,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

