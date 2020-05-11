Mallcoin One Day Volume Tops $9,968.00 (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Mallcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Mallcoin has a total market cap of $613,878.57 and $9,968.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.68 or 0.02153378 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00090121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00174698 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00041162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Mallcoin

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com.

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

