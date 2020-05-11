Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $10.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

MTW stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 73,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

