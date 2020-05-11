Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $10.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.17. 41,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $313.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.00. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $7,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

