Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $12.27 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 365.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 108.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 153.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

