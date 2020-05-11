Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,177 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,346,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,608,000 after buying an additional 1,017,653 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after buying an additional 210,416 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after buying an additional 147,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

