Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 1,507 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $96.97. 2,355,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,491. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

