Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.30. 914,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,592. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.97.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

