Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PEP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.38. 3,590,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

