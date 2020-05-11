Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 436.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 36,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. 1,057,671 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

