Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 10,259 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the period. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.64. 51,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $59.41.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.