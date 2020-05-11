Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 4,996 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,028,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,400. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.