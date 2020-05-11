Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Posts Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Shares of MAR traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.31. 6,823,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,700. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Marriott International from $128.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.19.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

