MarteXcoin Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, MarteXcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $19,688.67 and approximately $5.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024691 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006052 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003235 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000441 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000669 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00044949 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,028,161 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.